Sheffield Wednesday makes decision on Joey Phuthi future

Warriors youngster Joey Phuthi will remain at Sheffield Wednesday after the club exercised the one-year options.

The midfielder’s deal was set to expire at the end of June.

Sheffield announced that the Zimbabwean will remain at the club for another year.

“Jack Hall, Gabriel Otegbayo and MacKenzie Maltby have been offered new contracts, while the Owls have exercised options on Jay Buchan, Cian Flannery, Favour Onukwuli, Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed,” the Championship side said on their website.

Phuthi, who recently turned 19, had an eventful campaign in the just ended season, having made his senior debut for Sheffield in the FA Cup and also made his international bow for the Warriors.

He has been with Wednesday’s academy since he was 13.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with the English team in July last year.