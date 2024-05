South Africa have named their preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe.

The match will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June.

The South African senior men’s national team face Nigeria’s Super Eagles away from home in Uyo on Friday, 7 June 2024

The final 23-member squad will be announced in the next few days.

Here is the squad.