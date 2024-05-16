‘On demand’ Jompano set to join TelOne

Harare City coach Hebert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa is set to join Premiership returnees TelOne, after resigning from his position yesterday.

The former Dynamos coach joined the Sunshine Boys ahead of the current Northern Region Soccer League season and has guided them to a brilliant start, having collected 19 points from a possible 21.

City currently occupy top spot in the Northern Region Soccer League, but the club’s well-documented financial struggles have resulted in Maruwa dumping them.

A well-placed source at Harare City told Soccer24 that Maruwa has not been consistently getting remuneration from the City Fathers.

The source also said the situation at City is so dire, to the point that the players have not been given any winning bonuses for any of their six wins so far.

Maruwa, according to the source, tendered his resignation yesterday ahead of his move to TelOne.



The Wi-Fi Boys recently parted ways with their coach Tendai Chikuni.