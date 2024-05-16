Warriors striker Macauley Bonne on the move again after released by club

Warriors striker Macauley Bonne is on the move again after being released by his club Gillingham.

Bonne’s contract will expire on June 30 and there is no new deal offered to him.

Gillingham confirmed the news in their retained list following the conclusion of the 2023/24 English League 2 season.

Bonne spent the last six months of the campaign on loan at Cambridge United and his stay was not extended.

Also leaving Gillingham is another Zimbabwean player Gerald Sithole, whose deal will expire next month.

Sithole only signed his first professional deal with the club a year ago but failed to break into the first team.