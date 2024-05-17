Michael Ndiweni leaves Newcastle United on permanent transfer

Michael Ndiweni has announced his exit from Newcastle United after eight years with the club.

Ndiweni will leave the EPL side when his contract expires on June 30.

The Warriors hopeful posted on his Instagram account confirming his departure.

He said: “After 8 years, it’s now time to say

goodbye to my boyhood club. During these years I’ve experienced things that 12 year old me could have only hoped for. I was once a kid in the stands that used to watch the team every other week, and always dreamed of being able to put on that black and white shirt. I have been able to represent this unbelievable club from academy level to the 1st Team, and to make my #PL debut at SJP (St James Park) is something that I will never forget. I would like to give a massive thank you to all my teammates, the coaches, and the staff members who have helped me along this journey.

“Also, I would like to thank all the NUFC fans that have shown me support throughout my time at the club. I loved representing the city and people that are me. I will be forever grateful for the support I have received and they will always have a place in my heart. I will never ever forget my time here. Thank you for everything. ”

Ndiweni’s next move is still unknown with the player having spent the past six months on loan at Scottish second-tier club Annan Athletic.