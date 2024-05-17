ZIFA NC attends first FIFA Congress since lifting of ban

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa is attending the ongoing 74th FIFA Congress that’s taking place in Bangkok, Thailand.

This is ZIFA’s first attendance at the congress since the lifting of the FIFA ban last year.

Mutasa is accompanied by fellow ZIFA NC member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele and ZIFA Secretary General Yvonne Manwa.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Bangkok heard a call by FIFA for all members to implement mandatory sanctions to tackle racist abuse.

There was also a Palestinian proposal to suspend the Israel Football Association (IFA), accusing it of multiple violations of FIFA statutes, including over the war in Gaza and inclusion in Israel’s leagues of teams located in Palestinian territory.

The Congress also declared Brazil as the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup after winning a vote.