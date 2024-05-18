FC Platinum back on top as Highlanders drop points again

FC Platinum returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, at least for now, following their come-from-behind win over Hwange on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys conceded an early goal through Kelly Shiyandindi’s penalty in the second minute.

Wilfred Muvirimi got the equaliser for the hosts on the half hour before Lawrence Mhlanga completed the comeback four minutes later.

Davison Marowa sealed the victory in the second to put FC Platinum on twenty-four points and on top of the table.

At Nyamhunga, Highlanders played a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba to lose the pace in the title race.

Kauya Katuruturu surged ahead in the first half through Stanley Ngala, a former Bosso player.

The visitors only secured the equaliser later in the second half courtesy of Lynoth Chikuhwa, who ended his goal-drought and took his tally to six goals.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum beat TelOne 2-0, while Herentals won by a similar margin against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 12 Results:

ZPC Kariba 1-1 Highlanders

FC Platinum 3-1 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum 2-0 TelOne

Herentals 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chegutu Pirates

Arenel 0-2 Yadah