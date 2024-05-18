Gate charges for CAPS United, Dynamos derby announced

The Premier Soccer League has announced the gate charges for the Harare Derby between CAPS United and Dynamos on Sunday.

The match will be played at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The cheapest entry charge has been pegged at $5, while the VIP is going for $10.

The VVIP ticket is costing $20.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime ( DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.