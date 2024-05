Warriors defender Shane Maroodza has been released by English club Huddersfield Town.

Maroodza will not have his contract renewed when it expires on June 30.

He was released along with nineteen other players, mostly from the academy.

The release was confirmed by the club in their retained list of the 2024.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will play in the English League One following their relegation from the Championship at the end of the season.