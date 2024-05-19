CAPS United vs Dynamos: Preview, TV Info, Team News, H2H & More

CAPS United and Dynamos will clash this afternoon in the first installment of the Harare Derby.

The match will be played at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The cheapest entry charge has been pegged at $5, while the VIP is going for $10.

The VVIP ticket is costing $20.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime ( DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

What the coaches said:

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe: “We know the size of the task, it’s not an easy, but games are played to be won. Matches are never the same, like I always say. You look at the team we have this time, it’s different from the one we had the last time.”

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe: “We need to do everything to get a result and we will make sure we achieve that. We also want to make sure that we convert the chances that we are creating.”

Team News

Dynamos have been boosted by the return of key player Tanaka Shandirwa but skipper Frank Makarati, who is still out with an injury and Nomore Chinyerere (yellow card suspension), won’t be available.

CAPS United have no issues in their squad.

Form (Last 5 Games)

Head to Head Stats:

Dynamos have not lost to CAPS in their last four meetings.

The Glamour Boys also have a better head-to-head record in the last 10 years.

The two Harare giants have met 16 times in the league since 2014.

Dynamos have six wins, CAPS United have three, while seven contests have ended in a stalemate.