Pep Guardiola announces decision on future with Man City next season

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he wants to remain at Manchester City beyond this season.

The Spaniard has a contract with the Citizens that ends next year in June.

There have been been speculation suggesting that the gaffer might decide to leave the club at the end of this campaign should he wins his fourth successive EPL title on Sunday.

But Guardiola insists the final day of season will have no bearing on his future and wants to honour his contract at Manchester City.

“I have a contract, I want to be here next season. I’m staying here at City, yes,” he said, referring to his deal that will expire at the end of next season in the summer of 2025.

City will face West Ham in their final game of the season.

A victory will see them claim a record fourth successive EPL title.