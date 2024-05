Collin Mujuru has received his biggest honour in Malawi after being named Nyasa Big Bullets’ Player of the Month for April.

Mujuru has settled well since moving to the club as a free agent at the start of last month.

The Zimbabwean earned th accolade after garnering more votes than other nominated players Ephraim Kondowe and Patrick Mwaungulu.

The POTM honour is the defender’s third award in Malawi after he won two Player of the Match awards.