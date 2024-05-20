Lesotho name provisional squad for Warriors game

Lesotho national team Leslie Notsi has named a 23-man provisional squad to begin preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers on May 22.

Lesotho is scheduled to take on Zimbabwe and Rwanda on June 7th and 11th at Orlando Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium respectively.

The bulk of the squad is made of local based players with captain Sekhoane Moerane, Tswarelo Bereng and Teboho Letsema, being the three players that ply their trade outside the country.

Other foreign based players will join the squad at a later stage.

Experienced defenders Kopano Tseka and Thabang Malane make a return to the squad after a long absence having last played for Likuena at the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Lesotho provision squad:

Goalkeepers: Sekhoane Moerane (Orbit College), Ntsane Molise (Linare), Tankiso Chaba (LCS).

Defenders: Thabang Malane (LCS), Motete Mohai (Matlama), Thabo Mats’oele (Bantu), Kopano,Tseka, Rethabile Rasethuntsa (Linare), Rethabile Mokokoane Matlama), Mokhele Molise (Linare) Katleho Koeana( LMPS)

Midfielders: Lehlohonolo Matsau (LDF) Lisema Lebokallane (Linare), Thabo Lesaoana (Bantu) Ts’epo Toloane (LDF), Teboho Letsema (Sekhukhune), Lehlohonolo Fothoane (Bantu), Ts’epang Sefali (Linare), Tumelo Khutlang (Lioli) Tswarelo Bereng (Orbit College), Jane Thabants’o (Matlama).

Forwards: Lemohang Lints’a (Limkokwing University), Teboho Masuoane (Lioli)