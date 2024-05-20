Tenax CS defender Justin Gadzani dies

Local football family has been plunged into mourning again following the death of Tenax CS defender Justin Gadzani.

The centre back, who was also a member of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service, died on Saturday in Mutare.

ZIFA confirmed the sad incident in a statement and also paid their tribute.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we, at the Zimbabwe Football Association, extend our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Justin Tafadzwa Gadzani of Tenax CS Football Club.

“To Justin’s family, Tenax CS FC, and the Eastern Region Soccer League, we share in your sorrow and extend our heartfelt sympathies during this incredibly difficult time.”

Gadzani’s death comes just a week after former CAPS United player Tapiwa Kumbuyani died.

Meanwhile, Tenax’s Eastern Region Division One league game against Surrey, which was scheduled for Sunday was postponed to allow the mourning of Gadzani’s death