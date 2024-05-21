Benjani Mwaruwari Jr suffers career setback in England

The son of Warriors legend Benjani Mwaruwari, Benjani Jr, has suffered a career setback in England.

The young striker has been released by sixth-tire club Yeovil Town following the end of the season.

Benjani Jr will not have his contract renewed when it expires on June 30.

This was confirmed by the club in their retained list of 2024.

The 19-year-old joined Yeovil in 2021 after being released by Portsmouth Academy.

He signed his first professional contract at the club as he sought to begin his senior career.

However, after being offloaded for the second time, Benjani Jr will be looking to find a new home ahead of next season.