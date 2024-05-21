Bunjira incensed by Nyahwa’s tackle on son during Harare derby

Former Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira has blasted Dynamos’ Shadreck Nyahwa’s tackle on his son Junior during Sunday’s Harare derby at Rufaro, describing it as “bone-crashing and unsportsmanlike”.

Nyahwa lunged into Junior during the second half of the derby, which saw the two city rivals eventually settle for a share of the spoils.

Referee Brighton Chimene showed Nyahwa a yellow card, to the ire of Bunjira, who reckons the challenge was dangerous and worthy of a dismissal.

“So ,today I have had phone calls and text messages with people inquiring about Junior Bunjira’s fitness after that brutal two-footed tackle from behind by Shadreck Nyahwa. Junior has a bruised swollen ankle and is in pain .The CAPS United doctors are monitoring the injury,” wrote Bunjira on his Facebook page.

“I am not sure how and why Nyahwa didn’t get a straight red card and an expulsion after that cruel bone crashing tackle from behind. That is a straight red card offense. I don’t know if I should say “fortunately” because there was nothing fortunate about that tackle…but fortunately, the tackle didn’t break Junior’s legs

“My intestines moved in horror when I saw that cruel tackle. I have to be honest ,that I don’t know what I would do, if he had broken Junior’s leg .But all I know is that I would have possibly jumped onto the pitch to retaliate.

“There is no sportsmanship when one player is intentionally breaking someone else’s legs. Injuries are part of football. I played football and I know all about that, but when someone is intentionally trying to break another player’s leg, it ceases to be sportsmanship and just a game of football. I don’t think I would be a sportsman if he had broken the kid’s legs.

“I think referees should be on the look out for evil tackles like that on the field and footballers with that kind of actions should expelled. That is not football.

”Talent should be protected and brutals weeded out, not because Junior is my son but I am speaking for all victims of such brutality. As I wish Junior a speedy recovery, I hope Nyahwa apologized,” he added.