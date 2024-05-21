CAPS United break silence after club legends were denied access to watch Harare Derby

CAPS United have broken their silence after some club legends were denied access into the stadium’s VIP section to watch the Harare Derby against Dynamos on Sunday.

The Green Machine hosted the match at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare and the game ended 1-1.

Prior to the kick-off, former Makepekepe and Warriors defender Dumisani Mpofu was spotted being denied entry into the section of the venue by the security.

The incident attracted widespread criticism to the Harare giants, with fans urging the club to respect local football legends.

In response, CAPS United have issued a statement apologising and explaining what caused the incident.

The statement reads: