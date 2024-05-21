Three English Championship sides in race to sign Galloway as Plymouth Argyle wait for response after new contract offer

Three English Championship sides are reportedly in the race to Brendan Galloway.

The Zimbabwean defender’s deal with Plymouth Argyle is expiring next month and is yet to accept a new offer made this month after the team survived the relegation.

According to English outlet, The Sun, other second-tier clubs Coventry, Middlesbrough and Blackburn are now targeting to snap up the the Warriors international on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Argyle really want Galloway to stay after impressing at the club, having played his part in the Pilgrims’ League One promotion campaign last year, as well as their successful survival bid in the second tier that followed.