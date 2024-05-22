Early candidates for Chelsea head coach job emerge

Chelsea are in search of their new coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

The Blues parted ways the Argentine gaffer after just one season and leading the team to a sixth-place that will either see them take part in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League next campaign.

A number of early candidates have been discussed by the club, internally.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are the two coaches that have been mentioned, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

McKenna oversaw Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

The gaffer is also reportedly on Brighton’s list to replace Roberto De Zerbi and he should also be on Manchester United’s list if they decide to move on from Erik ten Hag.

Other coaches in the picture include Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca and Girona’s Michel.

Romano adds that there haven’t been any talk about Chelsea’s former coaches Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho despite the rumours.