Khama Billiat returns with a bang as FC Platinum claims top spot

FC Platinum returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table, at least for now despite dropping points against Yadah.
The Platinum Boys drew 1-1 in Harare against Yadah to move to twenty-five points.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 77th minute through Juan Mutudza before Khama Billiat marked his return to action with a late equaliser that gave the Church Boys a vital point.
Billiat had missed the previous round due to a red card suspension.
He now has three goals this season.
At Barbourfields Stadium, CAPS United had to come from behind to drew 1-1 against Bulawayo Chiefs.
Chiefs took an early lead through on-fire Never Rauzhi, while the Green Machine got the equaliser in the second half courtesy of Wilfred Manondo’s effort.
Elsewhere, Chicken Inn and TelOne also played 1-1 draw, Ngezi Platinum beat Chegutu Pirates 1-2.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 Results:
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 CAPS United
Yadah 1-1 FC Platinum
Telone 1-1 Chicken Inn
Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Ngezi Platinum
Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals
Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals
Hwange 0-0 ZPC Kariba