Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 action.
Latest:
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 CAPS United
3′ Goal!!! Never Rauzhi puts Chiefs ahead
Yadah 0-0 FC Platinum
Telone 1-1 Chicken Inn
39′ Goal!!!! Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.
20′ Goal!!! Navaya puts Telone ahead.
Chegutu Pirates 0-2 Ngezi Platinum
52′ Goal!!! Benhura doubles Ngezi’s lead.
35′ Goal!!! Chamboko puts Ngezi ahead.
Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals
Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals
26′ Goal!!! Goal!!! Bikita equalises through Bikita.
25′ Goal!!! Raymond Uchena puts Green Fuel ahead.
Hwange 0-0 ZPC Kariba