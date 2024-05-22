Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 action.

Latest:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 CAPS United

3′ Goal!!! Never Rauzhi puts Chiefs ahead

Yadah 0-0 FC Platinum

Telone 1-1 Chicken Inn

39′ Goal!!!! Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.

20′ Goal!!! Navaya puts Telone ahead.

Chegutu Pirates 0-2 Ngezi Platinum

52′ Goal!!! Benhura doubles Ngezi’s lead.

35′ Goal!!! Chamboko puts Ngezi ahead.

Simba Bhora 0-0 Herentals

Green Fuel 1-1 Bikita Minerals

26′ Goal!!! Goal!!! Bikita equalises through Bikita.

25′ Goal!!! Raymond Uchena puts Green Fuel ahead.

Hwange 0-0 ZPC Kariba