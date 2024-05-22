Tendayi Darikwa terminates his contract with Cypriot club Apollon Limassol

Tendayi Darikwa has terminated his contract with Cypriot top-flight club Apollon Limassol.

The defender’s deal was supposed to end in May 2025, having joined the team last year on a two-year contract.

A statement by Apollon reads: “The Apollon Football (Public) Ltd Company announces the mutual consent termination of its partnership with Tendayi Darikwa.

“We thank the footballer and wish him the best of luck both in his personal life and in his professional career.”

Darikwa was a regular in the Apollon first-team as he made thirty-seven appearances across all competitions in the 2023/24 season.