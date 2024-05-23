Esrom Nyandoro explains reasons behind declining number of Zim players in SA top-flight

Former Warriors international Esrom Nyandoro has explained why the number of Zimbabwean players in the DStv Premiership has been declining of late.

Only seven players are currently registered in the South African top-flight with the number set to increase to nine next season following the promotion of Magesi FC which have goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and forward Edmore Chirambadare.

The numbers are way too low as compared to six years ago where around twenty-three players were registered in the league.

This represented the highest contingent per country of the league’s foreign quota at that time.

Speaking to FarPost.co.za, Ndoro believes the current low number is caused by many factors including the decline in quality in the Zimbabwean football, poor administration and lack of investment in grassroot talent.

“When I go out and talk to people, they ask me who is going to be the next [Tinashe] Nengomasha, the next [Willard] Katsande? But I don’t have the answer for that because the quality back home [Zimbabwe] has changed and it’s not looking good,” Nyandoro told the publication.

“Back then, people would criticise those who moved to South Africa, asking why not go to Europe. For some time, I thought that is what people wanted. But now, look, there is no movement into SA, and the quality is going down. It could be worse if no action is taken.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns legend added: “I came from a vibrant AmaZulu structure in Zimbabwe under Delma Lupepe; Nengomasha came from Black Aces.

“Knowledge Musona came from the Aces Youth Soccer Academy [AYSA]. And then, you ask where are our current Zimbabwean players are coming from?

“It’s no surprise that we are having few players in the DStv Premiership. Moreover, there is a need to go back to the basics to invest time in player development. The standard has dropped, and it’s affecting our prospects.

“Lastly, all anchors on administration. Right now, there is a temporary ZIFA administration. I’m not sure if they have done something to support the available football development institutions.”