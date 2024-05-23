Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 action.

Latest:

Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds

2′ Goal!!! Brighton Ncube puts Highlanders ahead early in the game.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Chigumira, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Muduhwa, M. Ncube, B. Ncube, Nyathi.

Manica XI: Chitsumba, Masibhera, Banda, Chisi, Jubani, Mupinduki, Amidu, Takunda, Mutasa, Teguru, Macheke.

Dynamos 0-0 Arenel

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Jalai, Nyahwa, Dzvinyai, Chinyerere, K. Moyo, Mudadi, Zioocha, Ansa-Botchway, Paga, Urikhob.

Arenel XI: Ngwenya, January, Dzingwe, Mwenda, Ndlovu, Chigwenhese, Jaravazi, Machisi, Chinomona, Ngwenya, Kufandada.