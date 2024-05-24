Barcelona fire head coach Xavi

Barcelona have fired head coach Xavi Hernandez following a meeting on Friday.

A statement by the club reads:

“The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, informed Xavi Hernández this afternoon that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season.

“The meeting took place at the Joan Gamper Sports City and the sports vice president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi’s assistants, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.

“FC Barcelona wants to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and team captain, and wishes him all the luck in the world.

“Xavi Hernández will coach his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville.

“In the coming days, FC Barcelona will report on the new structure of the first team.”

Former Germany coach Hansi Flick has been tipped to take over the club.