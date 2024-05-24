Official: Admiral Muskwe now a free agent after released by Luton Town

Admiral Muskwe is now a free agent after being released by English side Luton Town.

Muskwe’s contract will not be renewed whan it expires next month.

Luton confirmed this on their website, saying: “Long-serving duo Dan Potts and Luke Berry, widemen Fred Onyedinma and Elliot Thorpe and forward Admiral Muskwe will leave the Club at the end of their contracts.”

Muskwe made 26 appearances after signing from Leicester City in 2021, scoring twice for the Hatters.

He spent most of the time on loan and was recently attached at Exeter City but missed the majority of the season due to an injury.

The Warriors international is still out of action nursing the injury.

Meanwhile, Marvelous Nakamba has been retained by the Luton, who will play in the English Championship next season following their relegation from the English Premier League.