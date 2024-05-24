Official: ZIFA announce Warriors technical team for World Cup Qualifiers

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed Jairos Tapera as the interim Warriors head coach.

The Manica Diamonds gaffer will preside over the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa and will be assisted by GreenFuel’s Saul Chaminuka and Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Takesure Chiragwi.

Veteran coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa will be the Technical Advisor.

“Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive Head Coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalization,”Normalisation Committee chairman Lincon Mutasa said in a statement.

However, due to ongoing discussions with the selected candidate, we are unable to make the

necessary announcement at this stage.

Given that our World Cup qualifiers versus Lesotho and South Africa are imminent, the delay in the conclusion of this appointment has necessitated the appointment of an interim coaching team that will take charge of our two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as well as the COSAFA Senior Men’s Tournament that starts immediately after these qualifiers.

“This will assist the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to conclude the substantive appointment of the Head Coach of the senior Men’s national team meticulously, thoroughly, and successfully.

Therefore, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee is pleased to announce the appointment, on an interim basis, of:

Jairos Tapera-Head Coach

Takesure Chiragwi – Assistant Coach

Saul Chaminuka – Assistant Coach

Sunday Chidzambwa – Technical Advisor

“This team will take charge of the senior men’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa and will also lead the team into the COSAFA Men’s Tournament immediately after these assignments.

We have full confidence they will ably lead the team. It is our hope that the nation will rally behind the team and unite to achieve the success we all so dearly desire.”