CAF president Patrice Motsepe breaks silence on Yanga’s denied goal against Sundowns in CAF CL

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has commented for the first time on Young Africans’ denied goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League in April.

The Tanzanian giants, who lost the tie 3-2 on penalties after both sides failed to score in both legs, were left hard done after Stephane Aziz Ki’s strike was not counted following a VAR review.

Aziz Ki’s effort towards the hour hit the inside of the bar and seemingly crossed the line on the bounce, but the officials on the monitor felt otherwise.

Centre referee Dahane Beida from Mauritania didn’t bother to check the monitor for himself.

Speaking at African Schools Football Championship presser in Tanzania, Motsepe admitted Yanga were denied a legitimate goal.

“I told the (Tanzanian FA) President Wallace (Karia) when we met after the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans, and I said, I thought it was a goal,” the CAF boss said.

“Now the President of CAF is not supposed to comment, but you know… I have to respect all the processes and procedures – but if I look as a football fan, it was a goal.

“But of course, we have to follow and respect the rules, the VAR, but I think the key issue for us is always to… the supporters have to have confidence. At the end of the day, it is the perceptions of supporters and their views that are very important.

“We are committed to making sure the integrity, the independence of referees, match commissioners, VAR is world class and also to make sure we invest a lot of money because today is about investing in our future and investing in our youth.”