Ngezi Platinum Stars continue resurgence as Pirates hold Chicken Inn

Ngezi Platinum Stars continued their revival after beating Bikita Minerals 2-0.

The defending champions moved to sixth place on twenty-one points, five behind leaders Manica Diamonds.

Takunda Benhura scored the opening goal in the sixth minute before Moses Demera sealed the victory in the second half.

Bikita Minerals, who had strong start to the season, drops to ninth place with seventeen points.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn played a goalless draw against Chegutu Pirates, while Leeroy Murape netted the solitary goal which helped ZPC Kariba return to winning ways, edging Yadah 1-0.

Elsewhere, Herentals came from behind to beat struggling Telone 2-1.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 Results:

Bikita Minerals 0-2 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah

Herentals 2-1 TelOne