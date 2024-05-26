Manica Diamonds maintain unbeaten run as CAPS, Dynamos fall

FC Platinum kept up the pace on the top after beating Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 encounter played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys maintained the second place after picking the victory to move to twenty-eight points.

After a cagey first half, the hosts surged ahead on the hour through Wilfred Muvirimi.

Dembare, who have won only four times thus far, failed to recover amd lost the match.

The result saw the visitors dropping to seventh place on the log.

In Chisumbanje, ten-man Highlanders came from behind to draw 1-1 against Greentown.

Bruno Mtigo opened the scoring in the 30th minute to put the hosts ahead.

Bosso suffered another setback on the hour as they sought to recover after Mvelo Khoza received a red card.

However, a spirited late performance saw the away team securing an equaliser just four minutes before the time.

At Rufaro, CAPS United lost 2-1 to Simba Bhora.

The Green Machine got their consolation through Rodwell Chinyengetere’s penalty, while Simba scored through Harrison Masina and Walter Musona.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds maintained the top spot after beating struggling Hwange 1-0 as Arenel Movers and Bulawayo Chiefs drew goalless.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 14 Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Dynamos

Greenfuel 1-1 Highlanders

CAPS United 1-2 Simba Bhora

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Hwange

Arenel 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs