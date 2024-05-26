Plenty at stake as CAPS, Simba clash at Rufaro

Simba Bhora owner Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro’s love for CAPS United is well-documented.

The mining mogul once tried to buy CAPS, but was turned away by Farai Jere’s “too high” price tag for the Green Machine.

Some even believe Simba Bhora’s green colors have something to do with Ndoro’s love for the Harare giants.

But, this afternoon, the mining tycoon will not pay attention to the feelings he has for CAPS and will be hoping Simba collect maximum points, when the two sides meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium.

Ndoro’s expensively assembled Simba, who were the busiest team during the transfer window ahead of the 2024 season with the aim of winning the league title, will be aware that victory is a must.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men will be seeking to return to winning ways after a loss and a draw against Chicken Inn and Herentals College respectively.

CAPS on the other hand, will be oozing with confidence, as they are on an unbeaten run which stretches to four games.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges were brilliant against city rivals Dynamos in the Harare derby, which saw the two giants eventually settle for a share for of the spoils.

CAPS came back from behind against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve last week and will be confident of another positive result against Simba.

At Mandava in Zvishavane, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, whose future is shrouded in uncertainty following protests by a section of the Harare giants’ fans at Rufaro on Thursday, will be hoping to appease them with a victory over in-form FC Platinum.

Dynamos have won four of their 13 matches season and Mangombe will be desperate to do away with the unwanted record of having beaten Premiership newcomers only, this season.

DeMbare face high-flying FC Platinum, whose resurgence after a slump, has seen them three of their last four matches.