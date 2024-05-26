Plymouth Argyle give update on Brendan Galloway contract talks

Plymouth Argyle have given an update on the contract talks with Brendan Galloway.

Galloway’s current deal is set to expire at the end June.

Plymouth’s Director of Football Neil Dewsnip told Lancashire Post that the club has since approached the player’s camp and talks are ongoing.

“We have talked to both players (Miller and Brendan Galloway). We have talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing. I think both players have done well in the Championship.

“They want to stay in the Championship. So would you, so would I. So, I don’t really foresee too many issues as long as we are in this league.”