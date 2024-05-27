Jordan Zemura survives relegation on last day in Italian Serie A

Jordan Zemura’s team, Udinese, survived relegation from the Italian Serie A on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Udinese beat Frosinone 1-0 in a relegation battle to finish the season on number 15 with 37 points, two above the drop zone.

Keinan Davis scored the solitary goal in the 76th minute.

The result, coupled with Empoli’s 2-1 win over Roma, saw Frosinone getting relegated, instead.

Meanwhile, Zemura, who joined Udinese last August, came on as an 87th minute substitute in the final game of the season.

The appearance marked the Warriors international’s return to action after spending the previous two games on the bench.

Overall, he made twenty-seven league appearances, starting ten and coming from the bench in seventeen games.

Zemura was an unused substitute in seven matches.