Pitso Mosimane suffers first relegation in his senior coaching career

Pitso Mosimane has suffered his first ever relegation in his senior coaching career after his Saudi side Abha Club failed to survive the chop on the final day of the 2023/24 season on Monday.

The club needed to avoid defeat against Al-Hazm but lost the match 2-1.

The result saw them finishing the campaign in the drop zone on number 16 with 32 points.

Al-Hazm, who registered their fourth victory of the season in encounter, were also relegated from the Saudi Pro League after finishing on the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Mosimane’s contract with Abha is set to expire at the end of June.

He joined the club in January, and it is still unknown if he will remain there after the relegation.