PSL make decision on abandoned Dynamos, Chegutu Pirates game

The Premier Soccer League has made a decision on the abandoned Castle Lager Premiership match between Chegutu Pirates and Dynamos.

The game was abandoned after it had entered the stoppage period due to crowd trouble.

The chaos started after Dynamos had scored deep into the additional time to break the deadline through Donald Dzvinyai.

The goal, however, was disputed after it was seemingly cleared off the line, and this forced the Pirates’ fans to invade the pitch protesting.

The League rhen charged Chegutu amd the disciplinary proceedings took place on 14 May in Harare.

In their judgment, the PSL has awarded Dynamos three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

Pirates have also been hit with a US$2 000 fine.