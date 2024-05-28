Daniel Msendami’s Jwaneng Galaxy crowned Botswana champions but won’t get prize money

Daniel Msendami’s Jwaneng Galaxy will not receive any prize money after winning the Botswana Premier League championship.

Galaxy were crowned champions over the weekend to pick their second consecutive league title.

According to Botswana outlet Mmegi Online, the teams will only receive grants since there was no league sponsor.

“There is no prize money,” Botswana Football League chief executive officer, Bennett Mamelodi, told the publication.

Meanwhile, Galaxy will represent Botswana in the CAF Champions League next season.