Knowledge Musona forced to miss action as Al Riyadh survive relegation in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona was forced to miss the final three rounds of the Saudi Pro League after suffering an injury.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was not part of the Al Riyadh squad that played the last round encounter against Al Khaleej and won 2-1 to survive the relegation.

Musona’s side finished just two points outside the drop zone on 14th place, while his former club Al Tai, Al Hazm amd Pitso Mosimane’s team Abha were confirmed as the relegated side.

The former Warriors international, who captains Al Riyadh, suffered a muscle injury against Al Taawoun on 9 May.

Meanwhile, Musona’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and a decision on his future is yet to be announced.

He joined Al Riyadh a year ago on a free transfer after leaving Al Tai.