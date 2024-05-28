Ticket sale for Warriors, Lesotho game goes live as gate charges are revealed

The ticket sale for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter between Zimbabwe and Lesotho has gone live as gate charges are revealed.

The Warriors will host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 June 2024.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Tickets can be bought on www.ticketpros.co.za and prices are pegged at 20 rands for kids and 50 rands for adults.

The national team was forced to use a neutral venue for the game against Lesotho due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.

The Warriors had to host Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign.