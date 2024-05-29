‘Billiat was wanted in the Warriors fold, but…’

Khama Billiat’s return to the Warriors fold hit a brick wall because of the former Kaizer Chiefs’ reluctance to publicly announce that he would come out of retirement, Soccer24 has established.

The 33-year-old Mufakose-bred winger, who returned to local football and joined ambitious Yadah following more than a decade of stardom in South Africa, quit international football in November 2021.

When he was unveiled by Yadah, Billiat hinted a return to the Warriors fold.

A source at ZIFA told Soccer24 that Billiat was considered when the Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was being selected but the fact that he didn’t publicly announced that he would come out of retirement, made things complicated.

“Of course Khama Billiat was wanted in the Warriors squad. Everybody has seen how good he still is. He is a player of so much quality. However, the fact that he didn’t publicly say he has come out of retirement made things difficult,” said the source.

“Also, remember that the coach (Jairos Tapera) was close to signing Billiat (at Manica Diamonds) before the he eventually settled for Yadah, so it’s obvious he know how good the player is.

“Those close to him tried to persuade him to even just post on social media that he is coming out of retirement, but he refused.

“Those close to him said he (Billiat) was interested in playing for the Warriors again, but what he didn’t want was the possibility of announcing that he was coming out of retirement then go on to miss out on the squad,” added the source.

Warriors squad to face Lesotho and South Africa

GOALKEEPERS

Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)

Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC)

Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC)

Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor)

Brendan Galloway

(Plymouth Argyle)

Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Godknows Murwira (Caps United)

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield)

Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)

Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United)

Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

FORWARDS

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes)

Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)