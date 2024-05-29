Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto’o, coach Marc Brys in heated exchange a week before 2026 WCQ

9:49 am
by Soccer24 Team

Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o got into a verbal spat with government-appointed new Cameroon coach Marc Brys just over a week before the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers resume.

Brys was appointed by the Cameroonian sports ministry in April without the approval of the Eto’o-led federation.

The 62-year-old Belgian tactician came on board following the exit of Indomitable Lions legend Rigobert Song in February.

Eto’o met the coach for the first time on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, but the meeting quickly turned into an angry showdown.

The stand-off happened after Brys’ coaching assistants, also appointed by the sports ministry, were refused entry to the FECAFOOT federation building in Yaounde for the meeting.

Eto’o also angrily kicked out a ministry official who wanted to attend the meeting.

