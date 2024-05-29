New faces in Warriors squad as some UK-based stars are dropped

The Zimbabwe Football Association has released the Warriors squad for the upcoming international window and the COSAFA Cup and they are a couple of new face in the team.

Zimbabwe is set to resume their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C campaign on 7 June when they host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

They will face South Africa in the following game four days later in Bloemfontein.

The new players in the national team squad include Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Godfrey Chitsumba, Polokwane City striker Douglas Mapfumo and Simba Bhora forward Tymon Machope.

CAPS United defender Godknows Murwira returns to the Warriors mainstream squad after a couple of years absent.

Tawanda Chirewa is in line to make his national team debut after failing to show up in the previous window due to club commitment.

Among the notable players set to miss the games are midfielders Bill Antonio and captain Marvelous Nakamba.

Both stars are on long term injuries and have been sidelined for several months now.

Luton Town’s Nakamba is nursing a knee injury that was initially sustained on international duty with the Warriors in November.

Antonio, who plays for KV Mechelen in Belgium, picked an ACL injury in March.

Striker Admiral Muskwe is also unavailable and has been out since November after suffering a hamstring injury on national duty.

UK-based stars Macauley Bonne (unattached) and Miley Tavaziva (Brentford B) who were all named in the previous squad for March games did not make the current team.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera will be in charge of the Warriors on an interim basis.

Here is the Warriors squad: