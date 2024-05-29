Reims donates €30 100 to Munetsi’s foundation

French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims —home to Marshall Munetsi, will donate €30 100 (USD 32,610) to the Warriors star’s foundation in Zimbabwe as per terms on his contract.

The former Orlando Pirates star contract extension in May last year, saw Reims pledging to donate €100 per every kilometer covered by Munetsi on the pitch to his namesake foundation in Zimbabwe.

Munetsi started the charity organization with the aim of “empowering underprivileged children and nurturing the talents of gifted youth in sports and arts.”

He also donates 10% of his monthly salary to it.

In the just-ended season, the Mabvuku-raised midfield stalwart covered 301 kilometers in total and as per the contractual stipulation, Reims will donate €30 100.

“𝟯𝟬𝟭 𝗞𝗠 this season for 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗶 !For every kilometer traveled by the Zimbabwean community, the Stade de Reims pays 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗼𝘀 to its Foundation! The 𝗙𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗶 is particularly committed to promoting access to education for children in its country,” Reims said in a statement.