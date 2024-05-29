Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers named

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.
Zimbabwe ‘host’ Lesotho in Johannesburg on June 7, before taking on Bafana Bafana in Free State, four days later .
Below is the squad;
GOALKEEPERS
Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)
Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC)
Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC)
Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor)
Brendan Galloway
(Plymouth Argyle)
Munashe Garananga (KV Mecheleen)
Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)
Godknows Murwira (Caps United)
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield)
Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MIDFIELDERS
Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)
Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United)
Jordan Zemura (Udinese)
Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)
Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy)
Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)
Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)
Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)
FORWARDS
Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes)
Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)