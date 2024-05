South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has. named his final twenty-three man squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C against Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana will first face Nigeria’s Super Eagles away from home in Uyo on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The match versus Zimbabwe will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June.

Here is the squad: