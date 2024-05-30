Interim Warriors goalkeepers coach appointed

ZIFA has appointed the interim goalkeepers’ coach for the Warriors ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa in June.

The FA had announced a technical team without a goalkeepers coach.

It has now been revealed that Simba Bhora’s Zwanayi Kawadza has returned to the fold and will be in charge of the goalkeeping department.

Kawadza was part of Baltemar Brito’s technical in November when the qualifiers began.

The interim Warriors technical team will be headed by coach Jairos Tapera.

The Manica Diamonds gaffer will be assisted by GreenFuel’s Saul Chaminuka and Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Takesure Chiragwi.

Veteran coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa will be the Technical Advisor.