Knowledge Musona awaits decision on future in Saudi Arabia

Knowledge Musona is waiting for his next move as his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh is set to expire in June.

Musona signed a one-year deal in June 2023 as a free agent after leaving Al Tai.

Following the end of the season, the Zimbabwean forward is now waiting for his next move.

There hasn’t been any talk of a new deal so far, and according to reports in Saudi Arabia a club executive meeting is set be held soon to decide on out-of-contract players.

Meanwhile, the former Warriors international, who captained Al Riyadh, missed the remaining part of the campaign after suffering a muscle injury against Al Taawoun on 9 May.

He made twenty-three appearances across all competitions and scored four times in the just ended season.