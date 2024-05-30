Malawi FA underfire for Kalisto Pasuwa appointment

The Football Association of Malawi has come underfire for appointing Kalisto Pasuwa as the head coach of the national U23 side.

Pasuwa, who is also the coach of defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, was roped in this week to lead the team at the upcoming 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa next month.

But FAM’s decision to appoint the Zimbabwean gaffer has been opposed by other sections in the country.

Rodgers Yasin, who preceded Pasuwa as the head coach of Bullets, told Malawian outlet, The Times, that the football association should have advertised the post and appoint a coach who is currently unattached to avoid disrupting the league.

He said, as cited by the publication: “I am not happy with the way his [Pasuwa’s] appointment has been made. We also have coaches in the country who have a Caf A coaching licence. I would have loved it if they had been given a chance to apply for the job.”

Yasin denied that he had a personal vendetta against Pasuwa.

“I do not have any problem personally with Pasuwa but [I have a problem with] the procedure taken to hire him.”

Local football analyst Mathews Kimu Kamau also expressed discontent on the matter, saying:

“Much as I appreciate that Pasuwa is good but I am of the view that other local coaches should have been given a chance.

“My understanding is that Pasuwa should, after coaching Zimbabwe National Football Team and now four-time champions with Bullets, concentrate on qualifying for Caf group stages with his team after being knocked out in the preliminary round for the past four years.”

Former FAM executive member Julius Mithi echoed the same sentiments to the publication, saying the FA should have gone for a local coach.

He said: “It is unprofessional and uncalled for. I do not believe that this is happening. If the manifesto of the current president stated that now we would be having national coaches for under-17, 20 and 23 teams with different panels, I see no reason for them to appoint Pasuwa, who has his own club [Bullets].

“Currently, Bullets is not doing well and I do not think the board can accept his appointment. We have so many local coaches who have not tasted the responsibility of coaching any national team but they are very good coaches. Let them appoint a local coach who has no club.”