Teenage Hadebe leaves Turkish side Konyaspor

9:42 am
by Soccer24 Team

Teenage Hadebe has bade farewell to his Turkish side Konyaspor following the end of the Super Lig season.

Hadebe joined the club in February on a free transfer after leaving American MLS club Houston Dynamo. He signed a short-term contract until the end of the campaign.

After featuring in the final game of the season over the weekend against Galatasaray, Hadebe announced his departure on X, formerly Twitter, and also thanked the club.

He posted: “Massive thanks and appreciation to the whole Konyaspor family. To my temmates, staff, the president, coaches, management and especially the Supporters who supported us right until the end. Mission accomplished.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS