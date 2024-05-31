Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o reverses decision to fire national team coach Marc Brys, apologises to Belgian gaffer

Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o has reversed the decision to fire the Indomitable Lions head coach Marc Brys and apologised to the Belgian gaffer following a fallout on Tuesday.

Eto’o and Brys were engaged in a heated exchange during a meeting after the coach’s assistants were refused entry to the FECAFOOT federation building in Yaounde for the meeting.

The two parties have not had a good working relationship after the Brys was appointed by the Ministry of Sports without the approval of Eto’o-led federation.

Following the fight, FECAFOOT announced that it has sacked the coach and his staff with just over a week left before the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers resumed.

The FA put Martin Ndtoungou in interim charge of the Indomitable Lions.

But that decision has now been reversed and Brys has been reinstated as the coach of Cameroon.

Eto’o has also apologised for a row which led to the Belgian being replaced just two days ago.

The FECAFOOT boss confirmed the 62-year-old would remain in his position during a news conference on Thursday.

“I apologise because during our first unfortunate meeting, there was a lot of emotion,” former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Eto’o said.

“The Cameroonian people are more important than us, and it is for them that we must work.”