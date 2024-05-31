Official: Brendan Galloway extends stay at Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway has extended his stay at English Championship club Plymouth Argyle.

Galloway’s contract was set to expire at the end of June.

The contract talks were delayed as the negotiations were based on whether Argyle successfully retain their Championship status.

After the team survived the relegation, both parties started the talks and have now reached a deal.

The Warriors international will remain at Plymouth until 2026.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Galloway said: “This is a place that I’ve called home for the past few years, and I love every single thing about the club: the players, the staff, the fans, the togetherness. It was important for me to stay here.

“The fans are incredible; the best fans that I’ve ever experienced. It’s a club on the rise and I just want to be a part of the journey.”